Baseball: Ohtani stretches home run lead with 27th, 28th vs Yankees

Shohei Ohtani retook the sole lead in Major League Baseball's home run chase on Tuesday night, hitting his 27th and 28th of the season and driving in three of the Los Angeles Angels' five runs in an 11-5 loss to the New York Yankees. The Japanese two-way player homered in back-to-back at-bats at Yankee Stadium, with a solo shot in the third inning trimming the Angels' deficit to 5-3, and a two-run drive in the fifth making it 10-5. Both homers came off Jameson Taillon. Both starting pitchers surrendered three homers, but while Taillon (3-4) went 5-1/3 innings Andrew Heaney (4-6) lasted only th...