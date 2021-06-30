FEATURE: New improved Trans-Siberian Railway a gateway to Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Once valued by freight shippers as a cheaper option to the sea route between Asia and Europe but then losing customers in the turmoil after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Trans-Siberian Railway, Russia's main artery traversing the Eurasian continent, is getting a refit. Improvements are rapidly being made to allow both faster train speeds and bigger freight capacity in a bid to revive the line's leading logistical role in connecting Asia, where countries such as China have emerged as the driving force of the world economy, and Europe. The renewed attention toward the railway, which is t...