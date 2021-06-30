Tokyo stocks end slightly lower on COVID-19 concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Wednesday as concerns grew about a recent worldwide surge in COVID-19 variant cases, while some investors refrained from making bold moves ahead of the release of key U.S. economic indicators later this week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 21.08 points, or 0.07 percent, from Tuesday at 28,791.53. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.91 points, or 0.30 percent, lower at 1,943.57. Decliners were led by iron and steel, electric power and gas, and precision instrument issues.