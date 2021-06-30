Soccer: Sakamoto, Kiyotake rescue Cerezo in ACL clash

Newsfrom Japan

Cerezo Osaka substitutes Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Hiroshi Kiyotake salvaged a 1-1 draw with Thai side Port FC in Buriram, Thailand, to take the top spot in Asian Champions League Group J on Wednesday. With the J-League side trailing in the 79th minute, Sakamoto charged down the right flank and laid off for Kiyotake near the right corner of the penalty area. Kiyotake flicked the ball forward with a quick back heel and Sakamoto shot between a defender and keeper Watchara Buathong. The keeper, who came on as a substitute, could only manage to get a glove on the ball before it went in off the far po...