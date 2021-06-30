Baseball: Noma homer ruins Yamaguchi's no-hit bid as Carp beat Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Takayoshi Noma broke up Shun Yamaguchi's bid for a second career no-hitter with a one-out eighth-inning home run, lifting the Hiroshima Carp to a 1-0 Central League victory over the Yomiuri Giants on Wednesday. Allen Kuri (6-5) scattered six hits and three walks over 7-2/3 innings at Tokyo Dome to earn the win. Kyle Bird stranded two inherited runners in the eighth, and rookie closer Ryoji Kuribayashi worked a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his 15th save. The Giants tried to steal a run with two outs in the first inning and runners on the corners, but leadoff man Seiya Matsubara was thrown out trying to ...