Taiwan, U.S. hold first trade talks in 5 years amid Chinese objection

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan and the United States reopened trade talks Wednesday, the first since 2016 during the U.S. administration of Barack Obama, despite objections from China. After the five-year hiatus, Taiwan and the United States held the 11th Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council meeting via videoconference with discussions led by Terry McCartin, assistant U.S. trade representative, and Yang Jen-ni, deputy trade representative of Taiwan's Office of Trade Negotiations. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement that both sides at the council meeting welcomed the resumption ...