Data possibly doctored on over 80,000 Mitsubishi Electric systems

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese electronics conglomerate Mitsubishi Electric Corp. may have shipped some 84,600 units of train equipment such as air conditioners without proper product inspection, company officials said Wednesday. East Japan Railway Co. serving eastern part of the country including Tokyo said earlier in the day most of Mitsubishi-made 9,800 air conditioners currently used on its trains were believed to have been shipped without proper inspection. West Japan Railway Co. and Central Japan Railway Co. said they together have 9,900 units of Mitsubishi air conditioners in operation, but they do not know ...