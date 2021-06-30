Tennis: Nishikori into 2nd round at Wimbledon with milestone victory

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Kei Nishikori won his 100th career Grand Slam match on Wednesday, easing into the second round at Wimbledon with a straight-sets victory over Australia's Alexei Popyrin. Nishikori, ranked 53rd in the world, needed just under two hours to defeat the No. 67 Australian. Popyrin blasted 10 aces but failed to win a single break point in the 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 match. "I was able to keep him under pressure even with my stroke play and grab the initiative. It went amazingly well," said Nishikori, who was playing the 1.92-meter 21-year-old for the first time. Although he occasionally lost traction o...