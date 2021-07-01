China marks 100th anniversary of ruling Communist Party's founding

Newsfrom Japan

China on Thursday marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party, with President Xi Jinping aiming to make the Asian country the world's superpower by the middle of this century. One year has also passed since mainland China on June 30, 2020, formally promulgated the controversial national security law for Hong Kong to crack down on what it views as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, amid mounting international criticism. Xi is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech on Thursday, in which he is certain to stress the party's achievements, such...