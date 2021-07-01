Japan's farm ministry sets up new bureau to expand food exports

Japan's farm ministry Thursday launched a new bureau to boost exports of agricultural products to make up for a shrinking domestic market as the country's population declines. The Export and International Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is expected to play a key role in efforts to achieve the goal of expanding farm exports to 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) by 2025 and 5 trillion yen by 2030 from about 920 billion yen in 2020. The bureau, in charge of negotiations and coordination with export destination countries, was created by integrating the International...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News