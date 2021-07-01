Chronology of major events related to Chinese Communist Party

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a chronology of major events related to the Chinese Communist Party that have occurred since its founding in 1921. July 1921 -- Mao Zedong and others founded the Chinese Communist Party in Shanghai. October 1949 -- Mao declares the founding of the People's Republic of China, with the party defeating Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalist Party in a civil war. 1958-1960 -- An attempt to achieve rapid development under the Great Leap Forward campaign fails, leading to mass starvation. 1966-1976 -- The Cultural Revolution, a political movement launched by Mao, causes social chaos. 1978 --...