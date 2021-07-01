Tokyo stocks open mixed on U.S. tech share decline, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Thursday, as selling on overnight losses on the technology-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index was offset by buying on a weaker yen that lifted export-related shares. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 40.22 points, or 0.14 percent, from Wednesday to 28,751.31. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 0.65 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,944.22. Decliners were led by marine transportation and information and communication stocks, while pulp and paper and mining issues were the major gainers. At 9 ...