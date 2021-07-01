URGENT: China has achieved "moderately prosperous society in all aspects": Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party Thursday that his country has successfully built a "moderately prosperous society," where all citizens can enjoy comfortable lives. "On mainland China, a moderately prosperous society has been built in all aspects" and "the absolute poverty problem has been solved historically," Xi said in a speech at an event to celebrate the landmark anniversary. Xi's leadership had pledged to attain the goal of building a moderately prosperous society, defined by Beijing as doubling its 2010 gross d...
