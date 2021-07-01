Tokyo stocks fall in morning on decline in tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning as technology issues were sold after overnight losses by their U.S. peers, adding to wariness over the release of key U.S. economic data later this week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 151.31 points, or 0.53 percent, from Wednesday to 28,640.22. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 8.15 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,935.42. Decliners were led by marine transportation, information and communication, and rubber product issues.