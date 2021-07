Newsfrom Japan

Hiroaki Nakanishi, a former chairman of Japan's most powerful business lobby who was known for his efforts to revamp long-standing customs in corporate Japan, has died, a source close to the matter said Thursday. He was 75. Nakanishi, also a former executive chairman of conglomerate Hitachi Ltd., last month stepped down as the 14th chief of the Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren, to focus on treatment for lymphoma. He died on Sunday, the source said.