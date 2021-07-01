Mitsubishi Estate to join huge urban development project in Jakarta

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese real estate developer Mitsubishi Estate Co. will join a large-scale urban development complex project in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta in anticipation of economic recovery in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Mitsubishi Estate on Wednesday announced its participation in the 52.1 billion yen ($470 million), 33,000-square-meter Oasis Central Sudirman complex project, its biggest undertaking in the Southeast Asian country. The project features a 75-story building housing offices, serviced apartments and other commercial facilities and a 65-story condominium building, t...