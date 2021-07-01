Mt. Fuji opens to climbers for summer after closure amid virus

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Mt. Fuji reopened Thursday to climbers for the summer season after being closed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. With virus countermeasures in place, the most popular of the four routes up the 3,776-meter volcano was opened on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of the world heritage site. Shizuoka Prefecture, which manages the remaining three paths, said it plans to open them July 10. The mountain will be accessible to visitors through Sept. 10. As part of efforts to reduce the risk of infections, visitors are asked to fill out health forms and check their temperatures before clim...