OECD to hold online talks over int'l tax issues, duties on big tech

Newsfrom Japan

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development will hold an online meeting Thursday in which 139 countries and regions will discuss an international minimum corporate tax rate and duties on global technology giants. The working-level talks come as momentum has been building for the development of universal taxation rules for firms operating across borders amid criticism that digital giants such as Google LLC and Apple Inc. book profits in low-tax jurisdictions to minimize their tax contributions. The Paris-based club of 38 mostly wealthy nations is expected to release a document aft...