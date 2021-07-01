Tokyo stocks fall on fears of possible COVID-19 emergency extension

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections fueled fears that the Japanese government may extend its current quasi-state of emergency in the capital and nearby areas. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 84.49 points, or 0.29 percent, from Wednesday at 28,707.04. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 4.36 points, or 0.22 percent, lower at 1,939.21. Decliners were led by marine transportation, information and communication, and metal product issues.