Chinese Communist Party's centenary celebrated

Nearly 70,000 people celebrated the 100th birthday of the ruling Communist Party at Tiananmen Square in capital Beijing on Thursday as Chinese authorities strengthened their surveillance on pro-democracy activists. The high-security event reached a crescendo with shouts and applause from the unmasked participants, after President Xi Jinping, head of the party, said in his one-hour keynote speech, "This is the great glory of the Chinese nation." At the end of the speech, Xi raised his right fist and said, "Long live the great, glorious and correct Communist Party of China. Long live the great, ...