Baseball: Ohtani knocked out in 1st inning at Yankee Stadium

Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani recorded just two outs on the mound Wednesday in an 11-8 win over the New York Yankees, allowing seven runs in a poor start on a steamy 33 C night in the Bronx. Ohtani, who hit leadoff as the starting pitcher, entered the game atop the majors in home runs with 28, and was the first starting pitcher to hit in the first five spots in the batting order at Yankee Stadium since Babe Ruth in 1933. The 26-year-old Japanese had already put on an offensive show in the first two games of a four-game series, but his debut on the Yankee Stadium mound did not...