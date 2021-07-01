U.S. media say anti-COVID-19 steps at Olympics go against press freedoms

Newsfrom Japan

Sports editors from over 10 major U.S. media outlets have sent a letter of protest to organizers of the Tokyo Olympics, saying their anti-COVID-19 rules and restrictions run counter to press freedoms. The letter dated Monday, a copy of which was seen by Kyodo News, said a ban on interviewing spectators and on conducting interviews in Japan by visiting foreign journalists is a "clear overreach" targeting them since media in Japan will not face the same restrictions, regardless of their vaccination status. "Some of these measures we have described go beyond limiting the spread of the virus and s...