Nissan to make new EV, step up factory's emission cut in Britain

Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday it will produce a new crossover electric vehicle at its plant in Britain, with a battery-making partner company building a new factory nearby, as part of a drive to boost its EV output and achieve carbon neutrality in its European operations. A total of 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) will be invested in the Japanese automaker's new model production, Envision AESC Group Ltd.'s new factory capable of making batteries for 100,000 EVs annually and expanded use of renewable energy at the site in the northeastern city of Sunderland, it said. The project including Niss...