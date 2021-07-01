Baseball: Swallows get past Tigers relief ace Suarez in ninth

Newsfrom Japan

Reserve infielder Takeshi Miyamoto's two-out RBI pinch-hit single broke a ninth-inning tie against Hanshin Tigers closer Robert Suarez as the Yakult Swallows rallied to a 6-1 win over the Central League-leaders on Thursday. Suarez (1-1) who leads both leagues with 23 saves, lacked movement on his pitches after the Swallows loaded the bases with two singles and a two-out walk at Koshien Stadium outside Osaka. Miyamoto then lined a 1-0 160 kilometer (99.4 mile) per hour fastball into left to plate two runs that chased the Tigers' all-star closer. The Tigers took the lead in a tremendous pitchers...