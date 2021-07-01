Phuket reopens to vaccinated int'l tourists without quarantine

Newsfrom Japan

Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket on Thursday welcomed vaccinated international travelers, without quarantine, after almost two years of travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Flights began arriving at the tropical island's airport one after another. Over 4,000 foreigners from dozens of countries and regions deemed to have low or moderate infection risk have so far registered for "certificates of entry" to visit Phuket in July, and tourism authorities expect 100,000 to come in the third quarter of this year. Under the program known as Phuket Sandbox, tourists entering the is...