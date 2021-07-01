Japan 2021 1st-half new car sales up 11.6%, below pre-pandemic level

New car sales in Japan increased 11.6 percent in the first half of 2021 from a year earlier, but fell short of a rebound from the pre-coronavirus pandemic level in 2019 due to a global shortage of semiconductors, industry body data showed Thursday. Automakers sold a total of 2,464,586 units including minivehicles from the January to June period, rising for the first time in two years following the steep pandemic-induced fall in 2020, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Mini Vehicles Association. However, compared to the same period in 2019, sales fell 10.5 perce...
Kyodo News

