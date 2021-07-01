Tokyo Games organizers reveal streamlined transport system

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizers on Thursday revealed their streamlined transport system for this summer's games, a meticulous bus and vehicle operation system developed in conjunction with Toyota Motor Corp. Tablet devices will aid bus operations carrying athletes, while games staff using transport vehicles will preorder their destinations as they make their bookings with smartphones that are then taken up by the car's navigation systems. Bus drivers will receive tablets which provide detailed instructions, such as when to depart for destinations and where to park in large depots...