Soccer: Teams to be allowed 22-player squads at Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Soccer squads at the Tokyo Olympics will be expanded from 18 to 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japan Football Association said Thursday, citing notification from the sport's world governing body, FIFA. According to JFA technical director Yasuharu Sorimachi, FIFA's unusual rule for this summer's games is aimed at navigating the potential ineligibility of players due to the virus. Instead of an 18-player squad and four reserves, the backup players can be considered regular members, able to be selected for each game's 18-player match squad. Backup members at previous Olympics could only be ...