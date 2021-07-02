Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. advance, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday as sentiment was boosted by overnight gains on Wall Street, while a weaker yen lifted a broad range of exporters. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 50.70 points, or 0.18 percent, from Thursday to 28,757.74. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 12.69 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,951.90. Gainers were led by mining, rubber product, and transportation equipment issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 111.58-59 yen compared with 111.52-62 yen in New York and 111.27-28 yen in ...