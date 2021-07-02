Tokyo stocks up in morning on strong Wall St., weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Friday morning as investor sentiment was lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 84.06 points, or 0.29 percent, from Thursday to 28,791.10. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 14.69 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,953.90. Gainers were led by rubber product, mining and air transportation issues.