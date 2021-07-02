Japan's Nikkiso group sets up subsidiary in Malaysia

Newsfrom Japan

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group, a subsidiary of Japan's Nikkiso Co., has announced the establishment of a new company in Malaysia through the merger of its two existing local units, effective Thursday, to expand its regional business focused on liquefied natural gas in Southeast Asia. The new firm, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases (SEA) Sdn. Bhd., is a combination of Cryoquip Sdn. Bhd. and Cryogenic Industries Inc., with the former handling LNG carburetors and the latter marketing industrial pumps, both imported from the United States. "Through the merger of the two local...