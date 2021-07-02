Main events scheduled for July 5-11

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for July 5-11: July 5 (Mon) -- Bank of Japan to hold online meeting of branch managers and release quarterly report assessing regional economies. July 6 (Tues) -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release auto sales by model for June. -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release average household spending data for May. -- Inauguration ceremony to be held for Japanese Olympic athletes in Tokyo. July 7 (Wed) -- Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for May. July 8 (Thurs) -- Finance Ministry to release...