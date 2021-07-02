Baseball: Mariners' Kikuchi equals career-high with 6th win

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi pitched seven strong innings and matched a major league career-high with his sixth win on Thursday in the Seattle Mariners' 7-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. For the first time in his three-year career in the majors, Kikuchi (6-3) has won five straight decisions as a starter, dating back to May 24. He posted six wins against 11 losses in his rookie season in 2019 and went 2-4 in pandemic-shortened 2020. In the finale of a three-game series at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, Kikuchi held the Blue Jays to just one run and five hits, including a first-inning leadoff homer t...