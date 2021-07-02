Tokyo stocks end higher on upbeat Wall Street

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Friday following advances on Wall Street, buoyed by lower-than-expected U.S. jobless claims, but gains were limited as investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of key U.S. economic data due out later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 76.24 points, or 0.27 percent, from Thursday at 28,783.28. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 17.10 points, or 0.88 percent, higher at 1,956.31. Gainers were led by rubber product, mining and pulp and paper issues.