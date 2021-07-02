Soccer: Grampus continue to cruise in ACL with win over Ratchaburi

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya Grampus eased past Thailand's Ratchaburi FC 3-0 in the Asian Champions League on Thursday, keeping their perfect record in Group G with a fourth straight win without conceding a goal. All the goals came in the second half, Mateus volleying into the bottom corner in the 50th minute before close-range efforts from Yoichiro Kakitani in the 73rd minute and Ryogo Yamasaki six minutes later sealed it at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok. Gamba Osaka, meanwhile, were held to a late 1-1 draw against Chiangrai United also of Thailand in Group H, dropping to second with one win and two draws after t...