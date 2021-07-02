Uniqlo parent to cooperate with French probe in alleged Uyghur abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Fast Retailing Co. said Friday it will "cooperate fully" with the French authorities over their probe into allegations that its Uniqlo unit and three other fashion retailers concealed crimes against humanity in China's Xinjiang region. The Japanese fashion giant made its stance clear after French media reported Uniqlo France, Zara operator Spanish Inditex, Skechers USA Inc. and France's SMCP face allegations that their production process involves the forced labor of the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, reports said. The Uniqlo casual clothing chain operator said it will cooperate with the p...