Prosecutors want 2-yr jail terms for Americans who helped Ghosn flee

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese prosecutors asked the Tokyo District Court on Friday to give two Americans accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan in 2019 prison sentences of at least two years. Michael Taylor, a 60-year-old former Green Beret, and his son Peter, 28, pleaded guilty at their first court hearing in June, and the prosecutors are pushing for jail terms of two years and 10 months for the former and two years and six months for the latter. The court is scheduled to hand down its rulings on July 19. According to the indictment, the two helped Ghosn, 67, flee from ...