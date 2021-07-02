Mitsubishi Electric chief to resign over inspection lapses

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. President Takeshi Sugiyama said Friday he will step down to take responsibility for the Japanese electronics conglomerate's cheating revealed recently on inspections for air conditioners and air compressors for trains. Speaking at a press conference, Sugiyama apologized for the company's failure to correct its "inappropriate" conduct that may have lasted over three decades since around 1985 saying that the latest fiasco has caused great trouble and worries. "I reached a conclusion that it is necessary for me to step down so the company can work to regain trust under a...