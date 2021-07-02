Taiwan postpones referendums due to COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan will postpone four referendums due next month, covering issues ranging from energy to food safety, until the end of the year due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19, the island's election commission said on Friday. The Central Election Commission said in a statement that the referendums scheduled for Aug. 28 will be postponed until Dec. 18. The move comes after COVID-19 restrictions were extended last week until July 12. Under the heightened state of alert, indoor gatherings are limited to five people and outdoor gatherings are restricted to 10. One of the referendums is on whether to res...