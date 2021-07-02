Baseball: Yamamoto earns 8th win as Buffaloes widen PL lead

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Olympic team member Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed two runs over seven innings to pitch the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes to a 5-3 win over the Seibu Lions on Friday. Yamamoto (8-5), who struck out seven, walked two and allowed five hits, pulled into a tie with rookie teammate Hiroya Miyagi for the league lead in wins. Orix's win increased their PL lead to two games over the idle Rakuten Eagles. The right-hander went to the mound at MetLife Dome in the bottom of the first with a two-run lead, after cleanup hitter Yutaro Sugimoto opened the scoring in the first with a two-run home run...