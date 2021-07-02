U.S. economy adds larger-than-expected 850,000 jobs in June

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. economy added 850,000 nonfarm jobs in June, while the unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point from May to 5.9 percent, the Labor Department said Friday. Growth in nonfarm payrolls, which was larger than the market consensus of an increase of about 700,000, came amid progress in vaccinating the country's people against the novel coronavirus, which has helped reduce the spread of the pandemic. The department revised upward the nonfarm payrolls growth reported for May from 559,000 to 583,000. The April figure was down from 278,000 to 269,000. In June, private industry generated 662,0...