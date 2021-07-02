U.S. trade deficit with Japan narrows 17.5% in May

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan narrowed 17.5 percent in May from the previous month to $5.03 billion, the Commerce Department said Friday. The deficit with China widened 1.9 percent to $26.32 billion, while that with Mexico declined 10.9 percent to $8.57 billion, the department said. From the start of 2021, Japan ranked as having the fifth-largest trade deficit with the United States after China, Mexico, Vietnam and Germany. Globally, the U.S. deficit in the trade of both goods and services widened 3.1 percent to $71.24 billion. U.S. exports rose 0.6 percent to $206.02 billion, the hi...