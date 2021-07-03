Baseball: Ohtani named AL Player of the Month for June

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani earned American League Player of the Month honors for June, Major League Baseball said Friday. Ohtani, who received the monthly honor for the first time in his four-year U.S. professional career, batted .309 and slugged 13 home runs in June. He hit two homers on the 29th of the month to take his season's total to 28, giving him the sole lead in the MLB home run race, two clear of the Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Ohtani tallied 23 RBIs and four stolen bases in 25 games over the month and made five starts on the mound, marking two wi...