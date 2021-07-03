Soccer: Tachibanada, Mitoma lead goal rush as Frontale win big in ACL

Newsfrom Japan

Kento Tachibanada netted a hat trick and Kaoru Mitoma a brace Friday as Kawasaki Frontale steamrolled Filipino side United City FC 8-0 in the Asian Champions League. Ryota Oshima, Leandro Damiao and Yasuto Wakizaka also scored for the J-League champions, who appear destined for the knockout stage of the tournament following the emphatic win at Tashkent's Lokomotiv Stadium. Toru Oniki's side took a 2-0 lead into the break after Mitoma opened the scoring in the 33rd minute and Oshima added another nine minutes later. Damiao found the net five minutes into the second half, shortly before Tachiban...