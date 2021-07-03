Baseball: Ohtani 1 short of Japanese single-season MLB homer record

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani kept up his hot hitting Friday with a pair of homers before scoring the winning run in the Los Angeles Angels' 8-7 walk-off victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium. The American League Player of the Month for June now has 30 home runs, one short of the single-season record for a Japanese major league player set by former New York Yankees slugger Hideki Matsui in 2004. Ohtani and Matsui are the only Japanese in Major League Baseball's 30-homer club. Shortly after the announcement of the league's monthly honor, Ohtani followed up on his 13-homer month of June with his f...