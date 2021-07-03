CORRECTED: UPDATE2: 2 feared dead, some 20 missing in large mudslide southwest of Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Two people are feared dead and about 20 others remain missing Saturday after torrential rain triggered a large mudslide southwest of Tokyo, destroying more than 10 houses, local authorities said. A video posted on Twitter showed black water mixed with soil and sand flowing rapidly from the top of a mountain at about 10:30 a.m. in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, and making a rumbling sound. The mudslide has reached the nearby coast, according to police. Around 21,000 households in Atami, home to hot spa resorts, were ordered to ensure their safety immediately as the city government issued the highe...