Baseball: Rookie Ito pitches front-running Tigers past Carp

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie right-hander Masashi Ito worked seven innings, and two relievers completed the four-hit shutout, as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers beat the Hiroshima Carp 5-0 on Saturday. At rainy Mazda Stadium in Hiroshima, Ito (5-4) allowed four hits, walked two and hit a batter while striking out two. With the Tigers leading 1-0 in the fifth, Ito was bailed out of a tight spot by a double play from shortstop Takumu Nakano. With runners on the corners and no outs, Nakano fielded a chopper up the middle, and after assessing the situation, went to step on second for the force before firing h...