Soccer: Furuhashi spurs Vissel Kobe to victory with goal, assist

Newsfrom Japan

Kyogo Furuhashi struck one goal and set up another Saturday as Vissel Kobe came from behind to beat Shonan Bellmare 3-1 in the J-League top flight. The 26-year-old Japan attacker equalized soon after the visitors took an early lead through Tarik Elyounoussi, later assisting on a Yuya Nakasaka goal that completed the scoring at Kobe's Noevir Stadium. Hotaru Yamaguchi netted the winner in first-half injury time for Atsuhiro Miura's side, who climbed into the top three ahead of Nagoya Grampus on goal difference. Norwegian forward Elyounoussi opened the scoring in the 12th minute, intercepting a S...