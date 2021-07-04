Baseball: Darvish takes loss against Phillies

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Yu Darvish took his third loss of the season Saturday after giving up all four runs in the San Diego Padres' 4-2 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies. Darvish (7-3) struck out eight over six innings at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park while allowing a walk and six hits, including a pair of home runs. Having lost two straight, San Diego got off on the right foot when Manny Machado launched a two-run homer in the opening frame against right-hander Zach Eflin (3-6). Darvish gave up solo homers to Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins in the bottom of the second before steadying the ship and retiring 12 o...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News