Baseball: Darvish takes loss against Phillies

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish took his third loss of the season Saturday after giving up all four runs in the San Diego Padres' 4-2 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies. Darvish (7-3) struck out eight over six innings at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park while allowing a walk and six hits, including a pair of home runs. Having lost two straight, San Diego got off on the right foot when Manny Machado launched a two-run homer in the opening frame against right-hander Zach Eflin (3-6). Darvish gave up solo homers to Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins in the bottom of the second before steadying the ship and retiring 12 o...