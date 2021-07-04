Soccer: Sapporo snatch 1-0 win over Tokushima thanks to late own goal

Newsfrom Japan

A late own goal delivered Consadole Sapporo a 1-0 win over Tokushima Vortis on Sunday in the J-League top flight. With the hosts counterattacking down the left, an attempt by Tokushima defender Takeru Kishimoto to clear a cross intended for Sapporo midfielder Yoshiaki Komai rebounded into the net off Shota Fukuoka in the 88th minute at Sapporo's Atsubetsu Stadium. Despite an even share of possession, the visitors created few chances on the way to their third straight league loss. Mihailo Petrovic's Consadole side, meanwhile, bounced back from an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Kashima Antlers to cl...